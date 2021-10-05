More showers possible as the week rolls on

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had our share of showery weather over the last couple of days, and more will be possible through the rest of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Scattered showers continue to traverse the area as mostly cloudy skies dominate the weather picture. We’ll see more showers possible as we head into the overnight with the same mostly cloudy skies in place. Lows fall back into the low to middle 60s.

More shower activity works in for Wednesday as a low pressure, cut off from the mainly flow of the jet stream, begins to work through the region. That will provide us with ample opportunities for showers and storms for the afternoon as highs once again work into the middle to upper 70s. Overnight, shower chances diminish, but don’t vanish completely, as lows fall back into the low to middle 60s once again.

Finishing the Work Week

The pattern stays summerlike as weak systems move through for Thursday and Friday afternoons, giving us the possibility for more showers and storms spiking both afternoons. Highs stay in the warm low to middle 70s both days. Chances should wane by the overnight hours, back to mostly cloudy skies, with lows falling back into the lower 60s.

The good news is that we look to get a break just in time for the weekend. A couple of showers remain possible for Saturday, but skies are otherwise mostly sunny. Same thing during the day on Sunday. This will lead to highs once again creeping up into the upper 70s. And once again, it’s looking fantastic for a UK home game!

We’ll have to keep a close eye on next week as a stronger storm system could work in, giving us an even greater chance for showers and storms...but still plenty of time to watch that.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.