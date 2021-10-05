Advertisement

More showers possible as the week rolls on

WYMT Scattered Showers
WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve had our share of showery weather over the last couple of days, and more will be possible through the rest of the work week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Scattered showers continue to traverse the area as mostly cloudy skies dominate the weather picture. We’ll see more showers possible as we head into the overnight with the same mostly cloudy skies in place. Lows fall back into the low to middle 60s.

More shower activity works in for Wednesday as a low pressure, cut off from the mainly flow of the jet stream, begins to work through the region. That will provide us with ample opportunities for showers and storms for the afternoon as highs once again work into the middle to upper 70s. Overnight, shower chances diminish, but don’t vanish completely, as lows fall back into the low to middle 60s once again.

Finishing the Work Week

The pattern stays summerlike as weak systems move through for Thursday and Friday afternoons, giving us the possibility for more showers and storms spiking both afternoons. Highs stay in the warm low to middle 70s both days. Chances should wane by the overnight hours, back to mostly cloudy skies, with lows falling back into the lower 60s.

The good news is that we look to get a break just in time for the weekend. A couple of showers remain possible for Saturday, but skies are otherwise mostly sunny. Same thing during the day on Sunday. This will lead to highs once again creeping up into the upper 70s. And once again, it’s looking fantastic for a UK home game!

We’ll have to keep a close eye on next week as a stronger storm system could work in, giving us an even greater chance for showers and storms...but still plenty of time to watch that.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

Soggy pattern continues for much of this week
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. - October 4, 2021
Meteorologist Evan Hatter's 11:00 p.m. - October 4, 2021
WYMT Scattered Showers
Unsettled look to the first work week of October
WYMT Regular Rain
Dreary start to the first full week of October