Moon, Mars and beyond: Challenger Center opens new exhibit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The challenger center team applied for and received a grant over one million dollars two years ago.

The money will go towards a new exhibit.

A private demonstration is planned for later this month, and officials hope that this will attract people back to the center.

Officials said they have heard lots of stories of students who were inspired by the exhibits and made life long memories. Some of the students grew up to be teachers and now take their classes to the center.

The Challenger Center of Kentucky was the first rural Challenger Center and has been open for more than 20 years.

