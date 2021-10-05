Man dies after early morning shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after an early morning shooting in Lexington.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Liberty Road just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Initially that man was responsive to police, but, as he was being transported to the hospital, police say he took a turn for the worse. We’re told the man has since passed away.

The coroner has identified the victim as 23-year-old Jayontai McCann.

Police have found shell casings at the scene and are preparing for a forensic investigation.

So far, officers do not have any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

