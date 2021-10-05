Advertisement

Letcher County man creates artwork out of Post-it notes

By Jayde Saylor
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Post-it notes can be used for several things. Letcher Elementary School teacher Tyler Watts uses them to make art murals. Watts is also known as ‘Post-it Picasso.’

Watts got the idea when he was teaching his math students line symmetry while using Post-it notes about five years ago. Since then, he has created several post-it note murals around the area. His students play a big part in the math fundamentals that go into bringing the murals to life.

“It’s the best way that I could tie area and perimeter and estimation and rounding, and put it to life where the students can see it really happen in front of them,” Watts said.

He dedicated his most recent piece of work of The Peanuts Halloween to WYMT’s Brandon Robinson. Watts said he did a Peanuts Christmas piece a few years back and remembered how much Robinson loved it.

“This is all for B-Rob. He’s just a huge inspiration to this community,” he said. “He inspired me a whole lot just by his faith, speaks measures about what kind of person he is. He looks like he never has a bad day and that inspires me so I just wanted to do something nice for him.”

The Peanuts Halloween mural is at the June Buchanan School at Alice Lloyd College.

To see more of Watts’ post-it art, you can visit his Instagram, @postit_picasso.

