It’s that time of year: ‘antler alert’

(NBC12)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KYTC, officials say drivers need to be alert during peak animal collision season.

On Tuesday, KYTC officials issued an “antler alert” to remind drivers that from October through December, there is an increased risk for animals on the move, potentially crossing major roads.

“Shorter days and cooler nights, October through December, bring a noticeable increase in highway collisions involving deer,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Drivers should be vigilant at all times, but the autumn presents a special challenge for drivers, with deer and other wildlife increasingly on the move, often at night.”

According to State Farm Insurance officials, there were more than 1.9 million insurance claims in 2020 involving deer and wildlife.

