Investigation opened into teenager being kidnapped

CINDA, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police officials in Hazard received a call Monday night about a female teenager missing. While investigating, troopers believed the teenager left with someone in a white Ford pickup truck.

Troopers in London were able to locate the truck and conduct a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Noah A. Foote, 20, from Millington Tennessee. It was discovered during the traffic stop that the teenager was in the car. Foote was placed under arrest.

During the interviews, it was discovered that the teenager was talking with Foote through social media. He was planning to take the teenager back to Tennessee to live with him. Foote is being charged with one count of kidnapping a minor.

