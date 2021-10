HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Bulldogs handed the Briar Jumpers their sixth straight loss on Friday night,

Somerset, last year a playoff contender, was shut out for the second time this season 31-0 in the last of a three-game road test.

The Bulldogs are now 3-3 as they prepare to host Phelps in a district matchup.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.