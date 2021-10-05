Advertisement

Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah to perform at UVA Wise

(WYMT)
By WJHL News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
WISE, Va. (WJHL) – Tennessee-born and locally-trained musician Amythyst Kiah is coming to the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in November, bringing her unique Grammy-nominated sound to the campus’s convocation center.

According to a news release from Pro-Art, a regional arts and culture organization, Kiah will take the stage on November 6th at 7:30 p.m. with tickets available online. Tickets are $15 for general admission. Students get in free.

Kiah is an alum of East Tennessee State University’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and County Music Studies program. CBS affiliate WJHL reports she earned her Grammy nomination for “Black Myself” in 2019.

Pro-Art encouraged students and season ticket holders to reserve their tickets early as seating is limited.

