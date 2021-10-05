Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 2500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his full report, the Governor announced 2,582 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Tuesday, bringing the case total to 702,951.

605 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 1,677 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 494 people remain in the ICU, with 323 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 9.13%.

The Governor also announced 15 new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday bringing the statewide total to 8,921.

As of Tuesday, 111 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map, including all but three counties in the mountains. Owsley County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 155.3 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

