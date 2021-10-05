Advertisement

Gov. Lee unveils new license plate design picked by Tennesseans

Over 300,000 Tennesseans voted on the new design.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote.

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans(Tennessee Governor's Office)

Over 300,000 Tennesseans cast a vote, with 42 percent voting for the winning design.

The winning design is blue with a Tennessee shaped outline on the top of the tag along with “The Volunteer State” on top. The center of the tag features the three stars of Tennessee and the phrase “In God We Trust”.

“In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

New plates will be available online and in-person beginning January 3, 2022 as residents complete their annual tag renewal. Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

This new license plate design will replace the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016 and 2017.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pandemic shutdowns made many Kentuckians lose their jobs, but the report suggests a good...
Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline
An arrest has been made.
Investigation opened into child being kidnapped
Death investigation graphic
Police: Stabbing leaves one dead; another charged with murder
Police: 3-year-old overdoses on drugs, mother charged with abuse
Sheriff: Reward increased to $14,000 for info on Bryan McCarty Murder

Latest News

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Visitor use survey begins at Daniel Boone National Forest
James Matthew Woods
Sheriff: Floyd County man arrested on drug charges
WYMT Regular Rain
Rain chances increase later today, could be heavy at times
Photo Courtesy: Virginia Department of Health/WJHL TV
New COVID deaths push Southwest Virginia’s rate to nearly four times state average
Northam joined by governors of Maryland, Pennsylvania for regional conference in Southwest Virginia