Advertisement

First ever all-female guard shift change takes place at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Va. (CNN) - There was an all-female guard change for the first time at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Leaders from the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment said this is the first time this happened in the nearly 100 years of the monument.

The changing of the guard happened under the direction of Sgt. 1st Class Chelsea Porterfield, who is also the first woman to lead the tomb guards as sergeant of the guard.

Porterfield completed her final walk Wednesday.

The changing of the guard takes place every hour or half-hour, depending on the time of year.

The tomb has been guarded continuously for the past 84 years.

The 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, also known as the Old Guard, has been responsible for guarding the tomb since 1948.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies
Betsy Layne Elementary to host ‘Pink Out’ in honor of teachers battle with Breast Cancer
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
Grades will only be based on what the student knows and not include outside factors like...
Middle school eliminates ‘F’ from grading scale to encourage learning, not failure
Life-saving blood supplies are dangerously low and the organization blames a surge in COVID-19...
Red Cross asks for blood donations as COVID surge depletes supplies