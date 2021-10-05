Advertisement

Doctors researching how COVID-19 can affect brain function

We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind? From nearly...
We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind? From nearly the start of the pandemic researchers have been looking into how the virus can affect brain function.(WVLT)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We know fighting COVID-19 can take a toll on your body, but what about your mind?

From nearly the start of the pandemic, researchers have been looking into how the virus can affect brain function.

A study from Oxford University shows psychiatric or neurological disorders are being diagnosed in those who have recovered from COVID-19. The study, released in April, found one in three virus patients will be diagnosed with one of these disorders within six months of getting infected.

In her office at Semmes Murphey Clinic in Memphis, neuropsychologist Dr. Katie Montry is starting to see more patients who have previously had COVID-19.

“I’ve had a lot of people come in complaining of things like brain fog, having trouble concentrating,” said Montry. “They’re more forgetful than they normally are. Certainly, there is a lot of discussion about feeling increased anxiety or stress, or depression.”

Montry said new information about how COVID-19 is affecting the brains of its patients is being discovered every day, but since it’s a new virus, there’s still a lot to find out.

Figuring out what’s going on is the first step in finding a solution for her patients.

“Deciding whether the problems with their memory and the attention they’re reporting is actually related the illness itself, whether that’s a lack of oxygen to the brain, maybe they were intubated, or if it’s more of direct mechanism of the virus infiltrating the brain,” Montry said.

Montry said it’s a subject many in her field want to know more about. She and a colleague will be speaking to their peers about the subject and what is known during next month’s Tennessee Psychological Association meeting.

Montry lost her dad to COVID-19 in February, making the work a personal and professional journey to find out more for her patients.

“Being able to talk to them about their experience and validating their experience,” Montry said. “Telling them because a lot of them think it’s in their head and they think they’re crazy, so just validating them.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Michael Smith, 33, was last seen Sept. 18 in the Fedscreek community of Pike County
Missing man found in Pike County
Photo Courtesy: Pulaski County Detention Center
Police charge Southern Kentucky man in child pornography case
James Matthew Woods
Sheriff: Floyd County man arrested on drug charges
Laurel County Sheriff's office drug bust
Sheriff: Three people arrested in Laurel County on drug charges
Rusty Nelson died in the crash. His wife Savannah has lost her leg, among other injuries.
Family needs help after UTV crash kills father and leaves mother critically hurt

Latest News

The CDC says COVID-19 has killed far more than 600 children in the United States.
FDA director: Child deaths from COVID-19 'an embarrassment'
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has a known but rare connection to fatal blood clots in women....
Vaccine mandates blamed for woman's death from blood clots after getting COVID shot
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Andy Beshear announces more than 2500 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday
The teens' father says he now wishes his family had gotten vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to...
Family praying for recovery of teen brothers hospitalized with COVID
The nation’s largest school system is one of the first in the country to require inoculations...
5% of NYC education workers stay unvaccinated despite mandate