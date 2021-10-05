Advertisement

Betsy Layne Elementary to host 'Pink Out' in honor of teachers battle with Breast Cancer

(KGNS)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 5, 2021
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Betsy Lane Elementary school plans to honor a teacher’s fight with breast cancer on Tuesday.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and to celebrate and help raise awareness, the school will be hosting a “Pink Out” day to honor Susan Greene.

Greene returned to teach on Tuesday following her battle with breast cancer that began during the summer of 2021.

After months of support from her community, WYMT’s Jordan Mullins talks with those at the school about her journey, and what this means to her. We will have more from them here and on Mountain News at Six.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

