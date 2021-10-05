Advertisement

BBB shares smart cybersecurity tips for homes and businesses

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau of Serving Western Virginia is sharing its best online practices for homes and businesses during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

With more businesses working from home, the BBB advises employee training on office email and two-factor identification password security.

Business owners should also have a good system backup in place if they are hacked.

To help protect personal information, people should be updating their software and virus protection on their home and office devices.

Julie Wheeler, President and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Virginia says there’s been an increase in cyber-hacking over the past year, especially through social media.

“If you’re on social media and something comes up and maybe it seems like the greatest deal, or something that you have to do right now, be very careful because there are a lot of links out there that are not taking you to good places,” says Wheeler.

Other resources for business from the BBB include the following:

To find the next BBB presentation on cyber security in your hometown or schedule one for your business, visit BBB.org/Cybersecurity or call (540) 342-3455.

