AG Morrisey hears complaints about vaccine, mask requirements

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey Tuesday heard from employees of the Bureau of the Fiscal Service and WVU Medicine, both of whose employees are under requirements to be vaccinated.

Morrisey indicated he’s against mandates-he has spoke out against President Biden’s vaccine requirement for federal workers and says he and attorneys general from 24 other states are preparing to sue the federal government over what he repeatedly called a “mandate”.

But at the 90-minute town hall, he was also asked about the much-argued-about requirements about masks in schools. A member of the Mid-Ohio Valley Citizens Action Coalition asked him, “Under what authority can the board of education and the health department issue mandates in absence of a mandate from the governor?”

Morrisey replied: “The governor can stop it or allow it, and the county commission actually controls it at the local level; they can decide to override the local public health board. They can ensure that there are no mandates.”

We asked him about that after the town hall. It’s an apparent reference to Senate Bill 12, passed in the 2021 legislative session, giving county commissions more leverage over health orders.

“The law changed last year that vested authority in it,” he said. “Some county commissions have delegated their powers and some have not. Some have taken it away or made it clear they will take that final call. But it’s ultimately up to the county commission.”

The Wood County Commission has not acted on, or overturned, any health department orders. The Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department recommended, and not required, masks in schools.

Morrisey was also asked about Governor Jim Justice’s state of emergency, issued at the start of the pandemic. The West Virginia Legislature last winter considered a bill that would have given it more say in how long such declarations would last.

Wood County Delegate John Kelly, who attended the town hall, said, “The House of Delegates last year passed a bill that would limit the governor’s executive powers. That bill was actually killed in the Senate; they wouldn’t take it up and they wouldn’t pass it. And I’m sure the legislature’s going to bring that bill up again.”

Morrisey, who acknowledged he had COVID, concluded the 90-minute town hall by saying there are lessons to be learned from the pandemic that should be applied ot future emergencies.

