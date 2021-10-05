Advertisement

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month: How you can make a difference

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Harlan County
Adopt a Shelter Dog Month Harlan County(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - You or someone you know may be looking for a furry companion.

“Keep an open mind” said Assistant Animal Control Officer at the Harlan County Animal Shelter Jennifer Williams. “Shelter work is super hard. It’s sometimes unforgiving and so when you come into a shelter, it’s going to be a lot different than what you’re expecting…especially rural Appalachian shelters.”

In searching, though, there may be misconceptions about shelter dogs.

“If people would just get past the front door, and get passed the cages and see the animals, it’ll make the difference,” said Chairman of Friends of the Shelter, Annie Fox.

That is why October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, to change this perception.

“It’s a wonderful way to get the word out, to instead of going to a pet store.. instead of going to a breeder. Go to the shelter,” said Fox. “Those are dogs...dogs that come here deserve a second chance.”

However, Williams said there are other ways to help a shelter if you or a friend are not ready to take on such a big responsibility.

“Our biggest thing is donate,” she said. “If you’re not able to adopt, if you’re not able to foster, you’re not able to physically come down here and help, we have it set up to where you can donate online.”

Likewise, if donating money is not an option, there are other ways to help.

“We always need treats, things outside the box that not a lot of people think of that’s an expenditure that we may not be able to have right now,” Williams said.

Shelter Officials said they like many shelters across the country work to give our canine friends a new and loving home.

“A shelter dog, a rescue dog is the most grateful animal in the world,” said Fox. “They know they’ve been giving a second chance and if you give them time to acclimate to your household, your family, you can just see them blossom.”

For more information on the Harlan County Animal Shelter you can click here or call 606-573-8867.

