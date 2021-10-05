Advertisement

39,000 senior lives saved by COVID vaccines, government says

By CNN
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new government report finds COVID-19 vaccines have saved tens of thousands of elderly people’s lives.

According to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report published Tuesday, vaccinations were linked to a reduction of about 39,000 deaths in Medicare beneficiaries between January and May.

Researchers also say vaccines prevented about 265,000 new COVID cases and 107,000 hospitalizations.

Seniors are now the most vaccinated demographic in the United States, with more than 94% of them having received at least one dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

Police said Lazar Hayward Jr. and Raven Randle reportedly uploaded fake COVID test results to...
Former NBA player arrested in Hawaii for allegedly uploading fake COVID-19 test results
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after...
Biden eager to get out of DC, push benefits of spending plan
In this handout photo released by Roscosmos, actress Yulia Peresild, left, director Klim...
Russian film crew in orbit to make first movie in space
Frances Haugen, a former Facebook data scientist, has come forward with a wide-ranging...
Ex-Facebook employee brings sharp criticisms to Congress
FILE - AstraZeneca is asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency...
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment