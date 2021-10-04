Advertisement

West Virginia reports $84.6 million revenue surplus for September

$84.6 million revenue surplus for the Mountain state
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the...
A closeup of the new 100 dollar bill picturing Benjamin Franklin. It's all about the Benjamins. Shallow depth of field.
By Angela Salvatore, WDTV News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:41 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia had an $84.6 million revenue surplus for September, Gov. Jim Justice said Friday.

“We’re almost numb to good news about our revenue numbers now, but a whopping surplus like this ought to be the number one thing that we think about,” Justice said in a release. “It really takes a lot of good work by lots of people, pitching a near-perfect game, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

According to the governor’s office, September’s $504.5 million in collections were 19.1% more than September of last year. The release went on to say that year-to-date collections of $1.19 billion are $142.7 million above estimates.

The end of September was the end of the first quarter for fiscal year 2022.

Justice said personal income tax, consumer sales tax and severance tax collections were all well ahead of last year at this time.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

Grammy-nominated Amythyst Kiah to perform at UVA Wise
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
The Funeral of Coach Jim Matney
Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested for criminal abuse - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested for criminal abuse - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Harlan County High School student arrested after threatening staff member - 11:00 p.m.
Sheriff: Harlan County High School student arrested after threatening staff member - 11:00 p.m.