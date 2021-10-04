Advertisement

Unsettled look to the first work week of October

WYMT Scattered Showers(WYMT)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The first work week of October is upon us, and it looks to be a soggy one as off and on showers and storms work through the mountains.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A couple of showers continue as we go through the evening hours on this Monday. We’ll diminish the number of showers and storms for this evening and overnight, but we will keep them in the forecast as a few scattered ones could stick around. We’ll stay mild overnight, in the lower to middle 60s.

More showers and storms will be possible for Tuesday as an area of low pressure sticks around in the area, with small pulses working in, allowing showers and storms to pop up in the afternoon, much like a summer day. Highs stay just above average in the middle to upper 70s.

Overnight lows stay mild in the low to middle 60s as a few showers and storms continue past sunset.

Through the Work Week

Our low pressure and stationary front stay stubborn and will serve as a focus for more showers and storms throughout the much of the work week. The pattern does look remarkably summerlike as our highs look to stay right at or just above average.

We’ll be dodging showers and storms each and every afternoon, especially on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Clouds and showers keep daytime highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Shower and storm chances stick with us but wane a bit by the weekend as high pressure finally looks to bring an end to the gloomy weather. Highs stay warm in the middle to upper 70s.

