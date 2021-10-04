Advertisement

University of Kentucky Police Dept. preparing for another rowdy crowd on State Street

By Victor Puente
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky football is heading into the LSU game 5-0 after a big win over Florida, and big wins mean big celebrations.

State Street is the traditional spot for couch burnings and rowdy celebrations, which were plentiful after UK’s win over the Gators Saturday. University of Kentucky Police were in riot gear to keep tabs on the crowd, which is something officers are gearing up for again this weekend.

MORE >> Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

UK’s chief of police Joe Monroe said at this point they’ve learned a lot of lessons on keeping people

After the win over Florida, UK Police had two large scenes to work. The first one was on the field.

“After we started to clear the stadium, we expected state street to get more active, and which it did. It was a smaller scale than we normally see for basketball. It was a very manageable crowd,” Chief Monroe said.

The second was a few blocks away on State Street. Working with Lexington police and firefighters, they dealt with a few fires, and one arrest.

Monroe said he was happy with the way it went, with the crowd eventually clearing out sometime after midnight.

“What we’ll do is today we’re going through and reviewing everything from Saturday. Seeing what needs to be changed or augmented for this weekend’s game with LSU,” Monroe said.

It was a busy night for Lexington police, who have also increased their presence downtown. Sgt. Donnell Gordon said these were simply adjustments as things started to open back up following the pandemic.

Chief Monroe said they are prepared for a repeat this Saturday, but they need the crowd to know there are some things they won’t accept.

“We draw the line when it comes to personal safety of individuals, as well as the property. That’s where we have a zero tolerance of somebody getting hurt or hurting others, or you know burning property that belongs to someone else,” Monroe said.

Monroe said the one arrest they had was connected to a fight.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time

Latest News

Police Lights
Sheriff: Harlan County High School student arrested after threatening staff member
Mark Stoops reflects on Jim Matney
Halloween on Hillcrest Avenue is canceled
As Halloween approaches, doctor gives tips on trick-or-treating safely
Gov. Andy Beshear is drawing sharp criticism after a report detail that some criminals he let...
Beshear’s COVID jail and prison commutes lead to increase in crime, report shows