LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to the UK ticket office, the WIldcats’ next game is sold out.

In LSU’s first trip to Lexington since 2007, no tickets are available through the ticket office. UK says to be aware of conterfit or invalid tickets.

Resale tickets are available on TicketMaster.

