Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested for criminal abuse

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a couple in Knox County on charges of criminal abuse.

Deputies say they received a call Monday afternoon about an unattended child running around outside an apartment on Dogwood Village Lane in Flat Lick.

When they got there, they could not find the child, but could hear a child crying in a nearby apartment.

Police say they attempted to get someone to answer the door, but the people inside only opened the door when the officers said they were going to enter forcibly.

Inside the apartment, deputies found a two-year-old child and an infant along with two adults.

Police say they found rotting food and feces matted to the floor surrounded by trash and unwashed dishes.

Child protective services officials took possession of the children and later released them to a family member.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Burchell Rice and 22-year-old Kendra Fedrick and charged them each with two counts of third-degree criminal abuse.

They were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.