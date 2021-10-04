Advertisement

Sheriff: Knox County couple arrested for criminal abuse

An arrest has been made.
An arrest has been made.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s office announced the arrest of a couple in Knox County on charges of criminal abuse.

Deputies say they received a call Monday afternoon about an unattended child running around outside an apartment on Dogwood Village Lane in Flat Lick.

When they got there, they could not find the child, but could hear a child crying in a nearby apartment.

Police say they attempted to get someone to answer the door, but the people inside only opened the door when the officers said they were going to enter forcibly.

Inside the apartment, deputies found a two-year-old child and an infant along with two adults.

Police say they found rotting food and feces matted to the floor surrounded by trash and unwashed dishes.

Child protective services officials took possession of the children and later released them to a family member.

Deputies arrested 30-year-old Burchell Rice and 22-year-old Kendra Fedrick and charged them each with two counts of third-degree criminal abuse.

They were taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

Latest News

WATCH | Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic
WATCH | Kentucky Children’s Hospital opens pediatric monoclonal antibody clinic
National Pedestrian Safety Month - 5:30 p.m.
National Pedestrian Safety Month - 5:30 p.m.
School administrators are trying to get out in front of a potential threat from social media.
New TikTok challenge targets teachers; schools warn of consequences
Pedestrian Safety Month
National Pedestrian Safety Month: What you should know and keep in mind