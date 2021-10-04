Sheriff: Harlan County High School student arrested after threatening staff member

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A student at Harlan County High School was arrested Monday after the Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies say they threatened a member of the school’s staff.

School Resource Officers with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office were called concerning the threat Monday.

The student was arrested and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening. A court-designated worker was contacted and the student was taken to the Breathitt County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office is taking the complaint seriously and working with school officials as the investigation continues.

