SEC Nation will visit Lexington for Kentucky-LSU

(WKYT)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The traveling pregame show will visit Lexington for the primetime LSU matchup.

The crew features Paul Finebaum, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper, and Jordan Rodgers along with Laura Rutledge as the show’s host.

In 2019 the show featured the Wildcats for the Florida game at Kroger Field. Then, the set was in front of William T. Young Library but has not been announced for this game. The show will begin at 10 a.m.

Kentucky is 3-0 in conference play after beating Florida 20-13.

