Reward now being offered in Laurel County murder case

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials in Laurel County are giving folks some extra incentive to come forward with information leading to an arrest and conviction in an ongoing murder case.

Sheriff John Root tells WYMT his office is offering a $10,000 reward in the Bryan McCarty case.

Late last month, deputies say they were sent to conduct a welfare check on the 62-year old after he had missed a meeting with a business associate.

If you have information in the case, you are asked to contact lead sheriff’s investigator Detective Taylor McDaniel, Detective Robert Reed or Lt. Chris Edwards at 606-864-6600. You can also message tips to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or email gacciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com.

All information will be kept confidential.

