National Pedestrian Safety Month: What you should know and keep in mind

Pedestrian Safety Month
Pedestrian Safety Month(WYMT)
By Vivica Grayson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WYMT) - Whether you’re walking down the street or driving in your car, it is important to keep some things in mind.

“When we talk about pedestrian safety, it’s important for us to share not only that there are things pedestrians can do to ensure or to help them be more safe when they’re traveling out along the roadways but also speaking with drivers,” said Assistant State Highway Engineer with Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Jason Siwula.

That is why officials with KYTC’s Office of Highway Safety (KOHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) declared October National Pedestrian Safety Month.

Last year in Kentucky, Officials said there were 92 pedestrian deaths. 73 occurred after dark.

“So far this year, we’ve already had 50 pedestrian deaths, 36 of which occurred after dark and so when we look at that from the state wide perspective obviously, that’s a really big number,” Siwula said.

Looking at statistic numbers, the numbers of walker-related incidents are more prevalent and increasing.

“When you think about it just on a personal level, I mean everybody is a pedestrian sometimes so obviously we want that number to be 0,” Siwula said.

He also said the advice given for traffic safety are meant to be for both walkers and drivers.

“When you think about it if you’re either on the road or on the sidewalk people like looking at their phones, things like that… things would be easy to get disoriented to make a misstep and step out in front of traffic or not be paying attention,” he said.

Siwula also said drivers need advice.

“You want to make sure that you’re not distracted by you’re phone or something else in your car,” he said. “That you’re actually watching for pedestrians… that you’re driving the speed limit, especially in places that may have pedestrian activity.”

For more information on how to stay safe, you can click here.

