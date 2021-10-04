Advertisement

Mark Stoops reflects on Jim Matney

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people have shown messages of support to the Johnson Central community following the loss of football and wrestling head coach Jim Matney.

Over the last six days, UK head football coach Mark Stoops was also among those reflecting on Matney saying this at his pre-LSU news conference:

“Coach Matney, we just wish his family the best and we respect his legacy and honor him. I have great respect for high school coaches, and coaches in general, people that sacrifice a lot of their life impacting other people’s lives and Coach was certainly that way. Reminded me of my father. I lost my father in the middle of the season and I remember getting a knock on that door when I was in college and my dad was a high school teacher and coach. He dedicated his whole life to helping people, and heck, we are three days away from that anniversary of my dad’s death, so it home with me, with Coach Matney, and so I know that community is responding to that.”

