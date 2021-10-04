Advertisement

Kroger Health looking to fill 1,500 jobs

Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.
Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.(WMBF)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.

Kroger Health is the healthcare division of The Kroger Company, America’s second-largest grocery chain.

Kroger is looking for: Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners, among others.

Full- and part-time positions are available.

Wednesday’s virtual hiring event is scheduled to take place between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
The funeral for mountain legend Coach Jim Matney was held in the gymnasium at Johnson Central...
‘Today is a hall of fame ceremony’: Johnson County huddles around Coach Jim Matney one last time
A federal warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie's arrest for using another person's debit...
Blount Co. woman claims she saw Brian Laundrie on Hwy. 321
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY)
Kentucky passes 700,000 total COVID-19 cases on Monday

Latest News

CHI Saint Joseph encourages kindness, creativity with “Chalk It Up To Humankindness” initiative
SC professor receives grant to study Medicaid programs for substance use disorders
Tennesseans to remember International Overdose Awareness Day
Somerset hospital sees increase in COVID-19 cases
Markey Cancer Center
Stage four cancer survivor rings victory bell at Somerset Christian School
Vaccines: A positive in the middle of the Delta Variant surge