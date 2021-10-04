Kroger Health looking to fill 1,500 jobs
Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kroger Health on Monday announced plans to add 1,500 new associates in the coming weeks.
Kroger Health is the healthcare division of The Kroger Company, America’s second-largest grocery chain.
Kroger is looking for: Pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, patient care technicians, and nurse practitioners, among others.
Full- and part-time positions are available.
Wednesday’s virtual hiring event is scheduled to take place between 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to learn more.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.