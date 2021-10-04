Kentucky’s Jacquez Jones named Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Senior linebacker Jacquez Jones has been named the National Defensive Player of the Week by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Jones is second on the team in tackles (33) and pass breakups (4) and has been a key cog in Kentucky’s steely defensive unit. He has made three huge pass-defense plays this season. In addition to last night’s pass breakup, he had an interception in UK’s 35-28 win over Missouri and a touchdown-saving breakup in the 28-23 win over Chattanooga.

Jones is the second player since 2004 to earn Walter Camp National Player of the Week honors, joining former Wildcat defensive end/linebacker Josh Allen.

