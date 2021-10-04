Advertisement

Kentucky seeks action against West Virginia governor’s coal companies

Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.
Gov. Jim Justice holds a briefing about COVID-19 and the state's response.(Gov. Justice Office)
By Angela Salvatore and WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:44 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Regulators want the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice to pay a penalty and follow through on a promise to fix environmental problems at eastern Kentucky coal mines.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet asked a circuit judge this week to enforce an agreement over reclamation violations.

The Lexington Herald-Leader says the agreement with Justice; his son, Jay Justice; and several family coal companies included a $3 million penalty, plus interest.

A motion filed in Franklin County seeks to revoke five permits at Justice-company mines and seize money that had previously been posted for reclamation.

An attorney for the Justice family says the state’s request is unnecessarily severe.

