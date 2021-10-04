Kentucky leads nation in workforce participation decline

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Workforce participation has been declining nationally for 20 years, but Kentucky leads the pack.

According to a report released by the Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Kentucky is far ahead of the nationwide downward trend in workforce participation.

Kentucky is also behind all neighboring states except West Virginia.

The report says this decline is like due to the following:

Incarceration

Substance abuse

Childcare costs

Lack of transportation

Skills gap

Poor health outcomes

Retirement boom

Government assistance programs

Slow population growth

The Bureau of Labor says the workforce participation rate is people who are working, or are actively looking for work. People old enough to work, but not looking, are not counted in statistics. Active-duty military and institutionalized individuals are excluded.

Out of the country’s 50 states, Kentucky ranks 48th in workforce participation. Boone County leads the state with 70.1% and Elliot county has the lowest rate at 27.6%.

Some proposed solutions are immigration reform, tax reform, skills training, criminal justice reform and more funding for the opioid epidemic.

