Kentucky-Georgia game to be an afternoon kick on CBS

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 48 hours after an upset win over Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats now have a national televised game on the schedule.

The SEC announced Monday that UK’s game at Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS.

The Wildcats’ next game is at home against LSU this coming Saturday. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 on SEC Network.

