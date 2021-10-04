Advertisement

Kentucky-Georgia game to be an afternoon kick on CBS

Georgia defensive back Tyrique McGhee (26) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky tight end...
Georgia defensive back Tyrique McGhee (26) breaks up a pass intended for Kentucky tight end Keaton Upshaw (88) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(WKYT)
By John Lowe
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Less than 48 hours after an upset win over Florida, the Kentucky Wildcats now have a national televised game on the schedule.

The SEC announced Monday that UK’s game at Georgia will kickoff at 3:30 on CBS.

The Wildcats’ next game is at home against LSU this coming Saturday. That game is scheduled to kickoff at 7:30 on SEC Network.

UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start

