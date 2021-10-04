Kayakers fill waterways for first whitewater weekend in Pike County

ELKHORN CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - The first weekend of whitewater kayaking is in the books. Kayakers filled the Ratliff Hole area Saturday and Sunday to take advantage as Flannagan Dam released its dams for the annual October activities.

“The first weekend is always the most exciting because everybody is like really super excited to be around,” said kayaker Bob Larkin. “Success is really in not only the number of people that come, but in just the overall good environment. Everybody smiling and everybody just having a great time.”

With a turnout that kayakers say was a success, those involved are excited to see how the next three weekends will look. Ratliff Hole is rented out by The Bluegrass Wildwater Association during the month of October to allow kayakers to camp out and hit the water that connects Kentucky and Virginia.

Kayakers say the area is a hidden treasure for adventure tourism, and being able to have events like this is the best way to highlight all the region has to offer, while also spending time together, bonding over some shared loves.

“You need to enjoy being in the natural world, you need to have a sense of adventure, and you really need to enjoy an adrenaline rush,” said kayaker Brian Storz.

They encourage travelers to make their way to Elkhorn and the Breaks Interstate Park, saying the river holds different areas that are perfect for all skill levels.

“We have seen you know, just in this first week, an outcry of people from all over the United States,” said Breaks Interstate Park Ranger Tyler Hamilton. “A lot of different possibilities for all different experience levels of kayakers.”

But they said, the options for adventure extend far past the water.

“It’s definitely a gem for kayakers. It’s a gem for the community. It’s a gem for the south east,” said Storz.

From hiking to paddling, to the Breaks Interstate Park’s programs and newly re-opened Canyon Rim Zipline, park rangers say there is always something to do on dry land if water tourism is not something you flow with.

“As the leaves change and the scenery changes, it’s never the same ride,” said Hamilton.

The kayakers and park staff are also looking forward to the upcoming “Lord of the Fork” whitewater kayaking race on Oct. 23, where they expect to see kayakers from across the world visiting the mountains.

