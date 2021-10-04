‘I really can’t thank you enough’ says Mark Stoops after Florida win

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach Mark Stoops earned his 54th career win after a historic night against Florida. He is now the first Wildcat coach since Curci to win at Tennessee and Florida.

Opening Statement

I’d like to start by saying thank you to the BBN. That’s for you. They really showed up in a big, big way today and had an impact on the game. They affected the football game in a very positive way. I really can’t thank you enough.

I’ve been working hard for a long time to provide that type of team. But that’s what we need it like every week. We could recruit players when our stadium is like that. Our players will play hard and it affects the offense as it did tonight with some of those pre-snap penalties, really a big shout-out to you really. It definitely affected the game. Playing at Kroger Field was a home-field advantage tonight.

Really happy for our players, our fan base, our coaches. Once again, just a great, great team effort. It was beautiful in so many ways. Just shows the character of this football team and the resiliency they have, the toughness.

Things like that aren’t easy. It hasn’t happened in a while because it’s not easy. Our players just constantly put their head down, the coaches put their head down, take care of things in front of them. I’ve said it for a long time now, this team, just take care of the business in front of us, they don’t need to be anybody other than who they are.

We knew against a team like this we had to play better. We did, as far as taking care of the football to some extent. Defensively, back to back as good of a performance as we’ve had in a long time. A credit to Coach White, Jon Sumrall, Frank, Chris, the staff, the players. Played unbelievably hard. Great execution. That’s a tough team to handle. They put a lot of stress on you in a lot of different ways.

Offensively we struggled. I give Florida and Todd Grantham a lot of credit, an excellent defensive coordinator. They really had a nice plan and played very good defensively.

Offensively we will get it going. We will get it clicking. It’s hard. That’s a very good defensive team, but I’m very confident that we’ll continue to get better.

You win games any way you can. As I mentioned, that was a thing of beauty tonight. Looking forward to celebrating the win for a few hours, then punching the clock and getting back to work tomorrow morning.

Q. On not having Marquan in the game and how other players filled in for him…

MARK STOOPS: Amazing. I thought the guys that filled in for Marquan played really hard as well. Didn’t seem like they were getting picked on or anything like that. Josh, as I’ve mentioned to you many times in these press conferences, it’s amazing the way he just empties the tank every day. I mean, he just plays exceptionally hard. He’s amazing.

Q. Do you feel like you can put your guard down and celebrate this win?

MARK STOOPS: I thank the people, the crowd, the BBN. But, I mean, for me it’s back to work tomorrow morning. I’ll celebrate it for a couple hours. I got to practice what I preach to the team. You got to take care of the things in front of us. We want to play in a lot of big games. We have a long way to go. I’m very excited, I’m very proud of this group, but, man, we got to go back and punch the clock tomorrow.

Q. Seven or eight shots at the end, I imagine that’s what you imagined, the situations you’d be in, and you still came out on top.

MARK STOOPS: That was a tough hill to climb right there, to stop them seven, eight times. It’s brutally hard. If I’m not mistaken, there was another pre-snap penalty down there that helped us, one or two. Once again, thank you to the fans for affecting the play. I thought Brad and the defense played unbelievably hard. We mixed it up. We went zero a couple plays in a row when we had to. We held up in coverage. We got pressure. We played some zone. We mixed things up. It’s one heck of a stop.

Q. We talked last week about the defense making those big stops after turnovers. It happened again tonight, and returned it for a touchdown. What does that say about the mentality of that group?

MARK STOOPS: I mean, really special. What more can you say? I mean, tonight was special. That was a thing of beauty defensively. I mean, we gave up some yards. Again, that’s hard. You know what I mean? We got to pick our spots. We could do some things better, but overall, just to have that desire, the heart, the guts to stand up and getting seven, eight stops at the end is amazing, especially when we were struggling at that point. Momentum for our offense had turned a little bit. Long drive, three-and-out, that’s tough. We go right back in there and still have the capacity, still have the desire, still have the conditioning to make those stops against Florida seven, eight plays in a row on the goal line. I mean, it’s incredible. It’s a credit to our team.

Q. Question about Jones’ pass breakup on the final play …

MARK STOOPS: Well, he’s played really well. Gives us some maturity in there. He’s made some really athletic plays, tipping the ball, getting the pick, big play. That was him at the end?

Q. There were eight false start penalties on Florida. Have you ever heard this place as loud?

MARK STOOPS: That’s incredible. That’s a fantastic stat. Thanks again. Thank you. That’s pretty awesome (smiling). No, I can’t remember. I’m sure that’s frustrating on their end. But I credit our crowd, a home-field advantage. It was really nice to deliver for the fans because we’ve had things teed up before. I now how it gets, it’s hard, we play in a tough league. To have it teed up, have a sellout, to come and deliver, and play like that, I’m happy, really am.

Q. You talked a lot about knocking down doors. Does this feel any different?

MARK STOOPS: It’s just the next one. I’m sure you’ll tell me about some more (laughter).

Q. Will Levis made one of the biggest plays when he picked up the fumbled snap. What does that tell you about him?

MARK STOOPS: Again, I think he’s just going to get better and better. I think he gets so amped up. We had to boot, then the next play he throws the pick. I thought he was a little amped up, missed a couple throws there. I know he’ll put it together, I really do. He cares too much. He’s very talented. We’re going to get better. I know at times Liam and Will and the offense get frustrated, but we’re going to get there. I’m very confident. They just got to stay the course and keep their head up and stay positive and keep that belief system high because we’re doing the right things.

Q. On the freshman who got the pick six…

MARK STOOPS: That’s what we saw. He’s an unbelievable athlete. I mean, he got that ball, there was no stopping him now. He’s a freaky athlete. I mean, he was gone. It didn’t surprise me.

Kentucky Defensive Coordinator Brad White

On all of Florida’s false start penalties…

“They just told me seven times right, we got the facemask and just so proud of these guys, they just kept buckling in and I just want to start with this. I can’t thank Big Blue Nation enough, the amount of false starts that they caused, it caused all of that pre-snap communication issue for them because the crowd was so loud. So, they were really the 12th man for us and we appreciate the heck out of them and we are going to need it all season. I wanted to make sure I got that in first because they were awesome, it was an electric atmosphere, the guys fed off it, obviously it put us in some good situations, took us out of some third and shorts, third and mediums, or even back-to-back third and longs, so those were huge.”

On what makes the defense capable of stepping up and making stops after penalties…

“Confidence and trust, we’ve talked about it last night in our night meeting, about what happened at South Carolina and the calm that our guys had going out on that field and that comes with the fact that they trust, they know what they have to do, and they trust the teammate next to him that he’s going to do it. So, there’s a calm that anytime they get put in those situations, you bring them over to the sideline and send them onto the field, there’s no anxiety, there’s a high awareness that you have to step up and play. We need a little more of that earlier in drives, when they’re backed up you know, but they have played very well with their backs up against the wall.”

