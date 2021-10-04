Advertisement

Hazard native Jacob Couch defeats one of the best jiu-jitsu grapplers in the world at WNO Championship

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Jacob Couch wasn’t meant to compete in the WNO Championship because he was just an alternate, but once another competitor was injured, Couch had to take his spot.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the bracket. I was like the third or fourth alternate. I wasn’t even, literally not even supposed to be there,” he said.

The WNO Championship, hosted by FloGrappling in Austin, Texas, brings in the best jiu-jitsu competitors in the world. During the last weekend of September, Couch had the opportunity to put his name on the same map as some of the greatest.

With all odds against him, Couch ended up defeating his opponent, Roberto Jimenez, the 700 favorite and one of the best grapplers in the world. Although Couch did not walk away with the championship, he said he felt as though luck was on his side before that particular match.

“I wouldn’t get this chance if I’m not supposed to win this match. The chances don’t stop. The chances haven’t stopped this whole week or weekend,” he said.

But growing up in Hazard, Couch wasn’t always so lucky. At 15-years-old, Couch was being bullied online, and after some classmates saw what was happening, they invited Jacob to train at a local MMA gym.

“Privately, they messaged me on Facebook Messenger. They extended an offer to come train for a week for free and try it out and see what I thought about it, maybe learn how to take up for myself,” recalled Couch.

From that moment on, Couch was hooked. These days, Jacob Couch trains full-time and is committed to giving back to his community. He added that the sky is the limit in terms of his future plans:

“I just wanna keep getting better and better so I can do better and better things and be better and better for people that need to see that or need to hear that or need that in their life,” said Couch. “I just wanna make people’s lives better and keep having a great time.”

