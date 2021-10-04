Advertisement

As Halloween approaches, doctor gives tips on trick-or-treating safely

Halloween on Hillcrest Avenue is canceled
Halloween on Hillcrest Avenue is canceled(WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Halloween is right around the corner, and health professionals are trying to keep people safe from COVID-19 when trick-or-treating begins.

Dr. Mark Burns, an infectious disease specialist with UofL Health, offered general health tips for families who plan to go trick-or-treating this year.

“[Children] should continue to wear masks,” Burns said. “They should distance when they can and definitely wash their hands, especially as they’re counting their candy or going to eat their candy. They should definitely wash their hands before all that’s done.”

Burns also told WAVE 3 News families should feel more comfortable that trick-or-treating would be held outdoors, and not in closed-in spaces.

Meanwhile, a classic Louisville Halloween celebration is canceled for the second year in a row. Last week, the annual Halloween on Hillcrest was officially called off for 2021, with candy distribution and home decoration left up to individual homeowners.

On Monday, several neighbors were still preparing their front lawns for Halloween.

“This is my favorite holiday so it was the perfect street to live on,” Emily Wilson said.

Wilson, who decorated her yard with dozens of dolls, told WAVE 3 News she would use the off year as a trial run for a big celebration in 2022.

“We can really test out our idea this year and then once everything is back in the swing of things, we’ll be able to add to it, just based on what we’re seeing and just get more creative as the years come,” she said.

Down the block, the potions were still brewing outside Katie Kubitskey’s home.

Kubitskey has taken the organizational lead in the neighborhood, creating signs to show there will be no organized trick or treating effort on Hillcrest in 2021.

She told WAVE 3 News she understands why her neighbors wanted to scale down the event, but still said she wanted to make her home look inviting for potential sightseers.

“We usually get 4,000 kids, and that doesn’t count the parents or chaperones that are bringing them down here,” Kubitskey said. “So during COVID, with kids not being vaccinated, that’s just not a smart idea to do.”

A spokesperson for Louisville Metro Public Health told WAVE 3 News there is currently no set citywide COVID-19 guidance for Halloween.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor
Authorities continue to search for Brian Laundrie in connection to Gabby Petito's death.
Brian Laundrie sightings reported on the Appalachian Trail
Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win

Latest News

6-year-old Ethan Govan-- a first-grader at Stoney Creek Elementary School in Charlotte-- lost...
6-year-old dies of COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives a COVID-19 update.
‘All eyes are on us’: Governor Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
One EKY medical facility is one of few in the region to offer monoclonal antibody treatment
Medical professional explains who is eligible for Pfizer booster shot vs. third Pfizer vaccine dose
Around 70 million already eligible Americans still haven't had a vaccine shot.
Pfizer submits vax trial data for kids to FDA