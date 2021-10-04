Dreary start to the first full week of October

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Fall is definitely here and it will feel like it this week. Keep those umbrellas handy.

Today and Tonight

Dreary. That’s how Monday can be summed up. We’re looking at a slow-moving system that is going to drag its feet moving across our region. Rain chances stay scattered, but fairly high, so keep your rain gear ready to go. Highs will top out in the mid-70s this afternoon under mainly cloudy skies. Some sun could try to peek through at times though.

Tonight, rain chances continue, especially early, under a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop to right around 60.

Extended Forecast

I wish I could give you some better news for later this week, but it will take a few days for this mess to clear our area. Skies stay mainly cloudy with decent rain chances all the way to the end of the work and school week. The weekend, at least for now, is looking ok. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 70s through Friday with lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

