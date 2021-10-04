Central Kentucky sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence.

Sheriff Corman entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning. Corman released this written statement afterward:

“I would like to apologize to my family, friends, staff, and fellow citizens of Jessamine for my error in judgement on September 10th. Thinking I was not impaired that night was a mistake, and I sincerely hope that the people of this community can accept my apology. I am truly thankful for the outpouring of support and friendship I have received during this time. It has been truly overwhelming, and I am truly thankful for your prayers and support.”

According to the arrest citation, someone called 911 just after midnight on September 10 to report a reckless driver on Sulpher Well in the area of East Jessamine High School in Nicholasville.

The caller said the SUV had official tags and was swerving.

Nicholasville police say an officer then saw the vehicle pull into a church parking lot in the 300 block of West Maple St. and park, before it then left again back onto West Maple St.

Police say the vehicle crossed the center line a couple more times, so the officer did a traffic stop. The citation says Sheriff Corman then got out of his official sheriff’s vehicle and walked toward the officer, unsteady on his feet.

Police say the officer could smell a strong odor of alcohol. The citation says the officer found a white cup filled with bourbon in the console of Corman’s vehicle.

The officer had Sheriff Corman perform a field sobriety test, which he failed. Corman was then arrested and taken to jail.

Corman will have his license suspended and will have to pay a fine of around $800 after court costs.

The sheriff’s office said Corman will not be able to drive for at least a couple weeks, until he can apply for a hardship license which would allow him to drive for work purposes only.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.