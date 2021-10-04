Advertisement

Business owners say area where teen was fatally shot is becoming more dangerous

Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference Hall around 2:47 a.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021 after reports of numerous shots fired.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Richmond police say 18-year-old Alexis Jenkins, of Lexington, was shot at the RC Conference Hall Sunday morning.

A private party was being held at the hall when shots rang out.

Owners of nearby businesses say the area is becoming more dangerous.

Phillip Blankenship owns a business next door. He says there’s a party at the convention hall each weekend. Police say when they arrived at the place early Sunday morning they found Jenkins had been shot.

Police say Jenkins was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I had a camera on this end that was able to pick up one angle from the parking lot,” Blankenship said.

In the video you see a black car pull up and someone inside opens fire.

Blankenship is worried about the ongoing violence.

“It’s scary, after 10 or 11 o clock, I’m out of here. When this thing begins to fill up its open containers, there’s drugs, I pick up needles out back, we know there was a murder in this hotel three years ago. Now, sadly enough, the teenager was killed in this alley,” Blankenship said.

Business owners hope city leaders can do something to stop the violence.

Richmond police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 859-624-4776.

