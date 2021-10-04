Advertisement

Beshear’s COVID jail and prison commutes lead to increase in crime, report shows

Gov. Andy Beshear is drawing sharp criticism after a report detail that some criminals he let...
Gov. Andy Beshear is drawing sharp criticism after a report detail that some criminals he let out of jail during the pandemic committed more crimes.(WBKO)
By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear is drawing sharp criticism after a report detail that some criminals he let out of jail during the pandemic committed more crimes.

It says nearly half of the people commutated last April and August committed new crimes.

In August 2020, Beshear signed an executive order that allowed the release of inmates in prisons and jails that were overcrowded to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

“These people don’t know probably that their perpetrator should have still been in prison and would have been in prison if it wasn’t for Governor Beshear’s decision,” District 33 Republican Representative Jason Nemes said.

A new report conducted by the Kentucky Department of information and Technology Services Research and Statistics is highlighting alarming numbers.

The report states that a little more than 48 percent of 1,704 inmates released committed another crime; one third of that total committed a new felony.

“When COVID hit and we saw how it moved through prison, we made what I believe was reasonable decisions,” Beshear said.

On Monday, Beshear said his team only released inmates that were non-violent and non-sexual offenders. Nemes said the report shows that’s not true.

“This is a broad base throw the net out,” Nemes said. “Anybody who meets these qualifications, which by the way ,weren’t the qualifications that he set in advance.”

Nemes added he does understand that some inmates needed to be released, but said the way Beshear did it put innocent people at risk.

“You do the math, that’s hundreds, nearly a thousand new crimes,” Nemes said. “It’s new families that are victims that didn’t have to be.”

Beshear pushed back on the report saying he didn’t agree with some of the metrics, but did add his administration will be looking into what was done.

“We are going to look at that in depth and we are going to be transparent about it,” Beshear said.

Read the full report from the Kentucky Department of information and Technology Services Research and Statistics below:

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

