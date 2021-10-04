20 Years Later: Kentuckians remember school banner taken to NYC after 9/11

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is a day everyone remembers where they were, September 11, 2001, the day America was under attack. We recently marked the 20th anniversary of that day.

Three Kentuckians talked with WYMT’s Dakota Makres 20 years after the attack. They talked about a message that was sent to New York City more than one month after the towers fell.

One of those Kentuckians is Steve Russo who lives in Prestonsburg. He was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York.

“My dad’s company was the first company to move into the towers around December 1970,” said Russo.

Russo’s dad worked on the 34th floor of the North Tower, often meeting his dad for lunch or dinner in the tower as a young adult. He often got a behind-the-scenes look at the completion of the towers.

“Take me up in the construction elevators, and you know, I would be standing out there on the open deck with the guys,” he added. “They were working on the towers, it was really quite interesting”

His dad worked at the World Trade Center for 19 years. He said the center became like a second home.

“When they went down, it was obviously a national tragedy it was a New York tragedy,” he said. “But it was also in sense a personal thing, because of my physical and mental connections of always being in them.”

Russo said he can remember the events of 9/11 so vividly.

“My cousin, Richie, his fiancé, that was her first day of work, 9/11, and they never found her,” Russo said.

On October 20th, 2001, Russo and his wife decided to video what was left.

“The silence was deafening, when you got down to Ground Zero, it was like thousands and thousands of people and you literally could have heard a pin drop,” he said.

He released the 30 minute home video on YouTube in 2018, but said something stuck out to him. It was a banner from Sublimity Elementary School in London.

“Some reason, I just I focused on that, I even shot some stills with my video camera and kind of moved along to the rest of the scene,” he said. “I just thought, “wow a school from Kentucky, why would they do that?”

Later, Russo called the school to tell them what he found in his home video.

“Some of the teachers that taught at the school were some of the teachers that worked on the banner with the kids,” he said. “They had no idea if it ever made it to New York.”

Freda Gay was a 5th-grade teacher at Sublimity Elementary School during 9/11.

“5th graders, being 10 or 11, they were a little bit older, said Gay. “I tried to explain to them that what had happened without scaring them too much, and then about that time we went into lockdown at our school.”

The small Southeastern Kentucky school wanted to show New York City, even though were miles and miles away, they were with the city every step of the way.

“We made the banner, had the banner made, that read Sublimity Elementary, London Kentucky,” added Gay. “We had all the staff and students of the school sign it.”

One of the students who signed the banner was Cody Gay. He is Freda’s oldest son and former 5th-grade student.

The banner found its home on a fence near Ground Zero when the Gay family visited New York City a few weeks after 9/11.

“A surreal experience, you know, that we could help them be a part of it,” said Freda Gay. “That maybe that years later they would remember it.”

The family delivered a small banner with a beautiful meaning.

“Feeling like a small fish in a big pond is walking up and seeing that there are,” said Cody Gay. “All sorts of other banners to the left and the right; all sorts of memorabilia on the fence and then seeing it just made it real.”

Now that it has been 20 years since the attack, many may wonder: What happened to the banner?

“I always around, you know, around the same time, the memory of me going there and actually seeing that’s what I recall most of all,” said Cody Gay.

