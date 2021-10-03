UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Wildcats are now in the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday night’s win over then 10th ranked Florida.
Before the game, the Cats were not ranked, but they moved up to 16 following the big win over a ranked opponent. Florida drops to number 20 this week.
Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:
1. Alabama
2. Georgia
3. Iowa
4. Penn State
5. Cincinnati
6. Oklahoma
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Michigan
10. BYU
11. Michigan State
12. Oklahoma State
13. Arkansas
14. Notre Dame
15. Coastal Carolina
16. UK
17. Ole Miss
18. Auburn
19. Wake Forest
20. Florida
21. Texas
22. Arizona State
23. North Carolina State
24. SMU
25. San Diego State
The Wildcats will take on LSU Saturday, October 9th at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.
Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.