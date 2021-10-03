Advertisement

UK enters the AP Top 25 for the first time this season after 5-0 start

(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(WYMT) - The University of Kentucky Wildcats are now in the Associated Press Top 25 following Saturday night’s win over then 10th ranked Florida.

Before the game, the Cats were not ranked, but they moved up to 16 following the big win over a ranked opponent. Florida drops to number 20 this week.

Here is the rest of the AP Top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3. Iowa

4. Penn State

5. Cincinnati

6. Oklahoma

7. Ohio State

8. Oregon

9. Michigan

10. BYU

11. Michigan State

12. Oklahoma State

13. Arkansas

14. Notre Dame

15. Coastal Carolina

16. UK

17. Ole Miss

18. Auburn

19. Wake Forest

20. Florida

21. Texas

22. Arizona State

23. North Carolina State

24. SMU

25. San Diego State

The Wildcats will take on LSU Saturday, October 9th at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

