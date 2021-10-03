Advertisement

Staying soggy into the next work week

WYMT Regular Rain(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a soggy Sunday across the mountains, and showers plan to stick around into the next work week.

Tonight through Monday night

Scattered showers stick around into tonight. There may be a rumble of thunder or two, but we are not looking at any severe weather threat. We stay mostly cloudy with low temperatures falling into the low-and-mid-60s.

On Monday, rain chances continue. Scattered showers will be possible as we sit under a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the mid-70s.

Into Monday night, there could be a stray shower or two, but most of us look to stay dry. Low temperatures bottom out in the lower-60s under partly cloudy skies.

Showers Continue

More showers are possible on Tuesday. The greatest chance for rain looks to come during the afternoon and evening hours. We stay mostly cloudy with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

Scattered showers and storms stick around into Wednesday. Again, we remain mostly cloudy with highs reaching the mid-70s.

The forecast doesn’t change too much on Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible. High temperatures top out in the low-to-mid-70s.

Next Weekend

Friday could be soggy at times. We see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms possible. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s.

Partly cloudy skies continue into Saturday. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs top out in the mid-to-upper-70s.

We look to stay mostly dry on Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be warmer as we top out in the upper-70s to lower-80s in spots.

