North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner dies

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina state Rep. Dana Bumgardner has died from cancer.

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Bumgardner’s death on Saturday.

The Gaston County Republican died at his home in Gastonia. He was in his fifth two-year term. He is survived by his wife Cindy, his children, Lauren and Austin, and his grandchildren Payton, Maggie, and Kate.