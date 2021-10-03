Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A rowdy night in Lexington capped off a historic win for the Wildcats over the Florida Gators.
A stream of fans quickly ran to State Street following Kentucky’s 20-13 upset win.
Lexington Fire and Police were quickly on State Street to manage the crowd. Fire officials responded to at least five incidents on State Street and Crescent Street. That includes reports of couches and trash on fire.
At least two people were treated for minor injuries. A third person was also treated for a medical issue.
Lexington Battalion Chief Jordan Saas says several fire trucks were hit by debris that was thrown from the crowd.
Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers was on State Street as crowds started to thin. Police said no arrests had been made.
