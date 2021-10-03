Advertisement

Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.
Mingo County deputies arrested Dalton Abbott on murder charges Saturday.(WSAZ)
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County deputies said Dalton Abbott has been charged with 1st degree murder of Micheal Toler from an incident that happened Friday.

Deputies said the two were neighbors and they said Abbott went into Toler’s home in the Tamcliff area near Gilbert, W.VA. Friday around noon when a fight happened that went too far. The fight left Toler with internal injuries and several broken ribs.

Toler was taken to Logan Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Mingo County Sheriff’s office was called out the hospital Friday evening around 7 p.m. to investigate.

Deputies said Abbott was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilbert Police Department Saturday. Deputies said they are still investigating to determine a potential motive in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were killed in a crash in Wayne County.
Names released in Friday night fatal crash
Morgan Wallen’s sophomore record, “Dangerous: The Double Album” retained its top spot for a...
Morgan Wallen banned from 2021 Country Music Awards
Missing person
Sheriff: Missing Person in Laurel County
A fire burns on State Street in Lexington after Kentucky's win over Florida.
Minor injuries during fan celebrations after Kentucky win
Joshua and Suzanna Preece were arrested Wednesday on drug-related charges, marking Joshua's...
Pike County teachers no longer employed after arrest for drug-related charges

Latest News

A major oil spill off the California coast has caused dead birds, fish and oil to wash up at...
Oil company says pipeline shut down after California leak
In the Catholic Church, tomorrow marks the feast of St. Francis, a celebration of the patron...
Lexington pets blessed at Feast of St. Francis event
Greenhouse17 named ‘Shelter of the Year’ by national organization
Hundreds of people rally for women's abortion rights in Covington.
Hundreds rally across Ohio, NKY in support of abortion rights
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting