Man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County deputies said Dalton Abbott has been charged with 1st degree murder of Micheal Toler from an incident that happened Friday.

Deputies said the two were neighbors and they said Abbott went into Toler’s home in the Tamcliff area near Gilbert, W.VA. Friday around noon when a fight happened that went too far. The fight left Toler with internal injuries and several broken ribs.

Toler was taken to Logan Regional Hospital where he later died from his injuries. The Mingo County Sheriff’s office was called out the hospital Friday evening around 7 p.m. to investigate.

Deputies said Abbott was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilbert Police Department Saturday. Deputies said they are still investigating to determine a potential motive in the case.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.