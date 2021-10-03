Advertisement

Lexington teen killed in Richmond shooting

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington teen was shot and killed in Richmond Sunday, Oct. 3.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call at the RC Conference Hall on the 230 Bypass around 2:47 a.m. When they got there, they found 18-year-old Alexis R. Jenkins shot.

Jenkins was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Richmond Police Department.

Homicide Investigation On October 03, 2021, at approximately 2:47 am, Richmond Police responded to the RC Conference...

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Sunday, October 3, 2021
