Lexington recovery center renovated due to help from community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Alano Club, opened in 1986 on East 2nd Street in Lexington, helps people in recovery from addiction.

After three decades, the space dedicated to assisting others needed a renovation. But, the community of Lexington came together, making this project one coming from the heart.

“This place probably saved my life,” says Alano Club member Jim Blackerby. “My wife told me I was either going to get into a twelve-step program or she was going to be walking.”

Blackerby credits the safe harbor for people suffering from addiction.

“Alcohol addiction, drug addiction, gambling addiction, sex addiction, whatever the problem may be,” Blackerby says.

The club holds about 30 meetings weekly and 50,000 visitors annually. After over 30 years in operation, it needed a renovation. That’s something Blackerby helped organize, and where Wells and Wells construction business development manager David Leone comes in.

For Leone, a member of a twelve-step program at the club, this project’s personal.

“I got excited because it felt like a way that God could use my skill set to give back to a community that’s given so much to me,” Leone says.

Leone didn’t step up alone. Blackerby explains the community of Lexington banded together, donating time, or writing a check. 36 celebrities, and local politicians, and taking part in the Alano Club Celebrity Golf Classic on October 17th and 18th.

“Truly, it humbled me,” Blackerby says. “It’s touched my heart that there are so many people and corporations and companies in Lexington that want to better the community.”

To Blackerby, the new space is about helping others to live another way.

“The community has answered a prayer that is well needed,” Blackerby says.

If you’re interested in donating to the Alano Club, or in learning more about this month’s Alano Club Celebrity Golf Classic, you can visit this website.

