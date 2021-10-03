Advertisement

Lexington pets blessed at Feast of St. Francis event

By Ally Blake
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In the Catholic Church, tomorrow marks the feast of St. Francis, a celebration of the patron saint of animals.

The Lexington Humane society teamed up with St. Elizabeth Ann Seton for a blessing of the pets. From big dogs to small ones and even a turtle, all were welcome today to be blessed. This event will all follow a feast this week to honor St. Francis.

The pets each stood in a circle with their owners for the service, and the bishop then blessed each of them with holy water after asking for their names. The attendees were excited to share a special moment with their loved ones.

“The presence and history of the person saint Francis of the CC. He’s a wonderful saint who lived many, many years ago, and he’s known for loving animals and creatures in God’s creation and also for claiming the gospel, so we are helping to rebuild the church. So we are celebrating his feast day during the week and weekend. It’s just thanking God a way of thanking God in our lives and the love and service they give us, and the comfort they give us. Just giving God thanks for them,” said Father Charles Howell.

The church hopes to have the event next year, and all furry and scaly friends are welcome to attend.

