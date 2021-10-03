Kentucky upsets No. 10 Florida 20-13; first win over Gators in Lex since 1986

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have made history.

For the first time since 1986, Kentucky (5-0, 3-0 SEC) has defeated the Florida Gators, 20-13, in Lexington.

The Wildcats would start out toe-to-toe with Florida (4-2, 1-2), both teams punting on their opening drives. The Gators would strike first on an Emory Jones pass to Ja’Quavion Fraziers.

Kentucky would answer on the next drive with a 41-yard pass from Will Levis to Wan’Dale Robinson.

A Gator field goal would send them into the locker room with a 10-7 lead.

The turnover bug would strike UK early in the third, with Levis throwing an interception to Florida’s Tre’Ves Johnson into WIldcat territory.

But that drive would prove to be a futal one, with Josh Paschal blocking a 48-yard field goal attempt and Trevin Wallace running it all the way back to the end zone to give Kentucky a 13-10 lead in the third quarter.

A couple of drives later, the turnover bug would turn its head onto the Gators. JJ Weaver would intercept a pass by Jones and return all the way to the Florida 29-yard line.

Chris Rodriguez would capitalize on the drive with a nine-yard touchdown to cap that drive and give the Wildcats a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Florida would respond with a field goal to cut the lead to a touchdown.

On the Gators last offensive play, a shot to the end zone was batted down by the Kentucky defense with 18 seconds left. Levis kneeled to run the clock out.

The win marks UK’s second 3-0 SEC start since 2018. The Wildcats return to action against LSU next Saturday at Kroger Field.

